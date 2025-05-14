Ajmera Realty's Q4 profit falls 12 pc, revenue declines 34.68 pc

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Ajmera Realty and Infra India Limited on Wednesday reported a decline in its consolidated net profit as well as revenue for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2025.

The company’s net profit fell by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 25.3 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 28.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Revenue also saw a sharp decline of approximately 34.68 per cent, coming in at Rs 151.39 crore, down from Rs 231.8 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income from operations also dropped 34.4 per cent to Rs 154 crore during the quarter.

Ajmera’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 33.4 per cent to Rs 45.7 crore, as against Rs 68.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, EBITDA margins remained stable at 29.7 per cent, slightly higher than the 29.3 per cent reported in the same period last financial year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.5 per equity share (on face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31.

“The dividend is subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be dispatched within 30 days after the AGM,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The shares of the company were down by Rs 4.85 or 0.6 per cent, closing at Rs 810 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Over the past one month, the stock has declined by Rs 29.70 or 3.54 per cent. In the last six months, it has fallen by Rs 74.05 or 8.38 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped by Rs 319.05 or 28.26 per cent.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director-Operations and Strategy at Ajmera Realty, said that "FY25 was marked by strong fundamentals, operational discipline, and healthy demand".

