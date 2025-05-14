Jennifer Lopez sustains facial wound during American Music Awards rehearsals

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has a cost to pay for her art. The singer shared an image to her Instagram Stories recently which showed a painful-looking cut across the bridge of her nose.

Another frame showed the singer icing the cut. She wrote in the caption, “So…this happened”. As she revealed that the accident occurred during rehearsals for the upcoming American Music Awards, which Lopez is set to host, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A subsequent Instagram Story revealed that she was treated by doctor Diamond for her injury with the star sharing, "A week later and a whole lotta ice and I'm good as new”.

As per ‘People’ magazine, the awards are scheduled for May 26 at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, so the mom of two has just under two weeks to recover. Lopez is set to make a triumphant return to the AMAs stage, ten years after she first hosted in 2015.

The ‘Let's Get Loud’ singer's return to the stage was announced on April 9 with Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions noting that, “Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer”.

Back in 2024, the star opened up about her 2015 AMAs performance in a taped interview to mark the show's 50th anniversary. "It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl”, she said.

Her first performance at the AMAs was in 2001, which she quipped was “so long ago”. JLo, who has performed at the awards over 10 times throughout her career, went on to reveal that the energy in the room was “electric” during her debut.

The star, who is mom to 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, went on to speak about winning the favorite Latin artist award in 2011, revealing it was “incredibly special” because it was “directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience”, she added of the honour.

