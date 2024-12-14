Sunanda Pawar Calls for NCP Reunification Amidst Ajit and Sharad Pawar Rift

"Out of blues, gratuitously" newest Pawar in the "Pawar-orbit":Sunanda Pawar --- pro-Ajit Pawar, pro-Sharad Pawar + demanding, wanting reunited both so that the NCP is one again like before.

Amusingly, if united, Ajit Pawar will continue to be Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while his uncle --- one generation above Ajit --- Sharad Pawar will be below him being an "ordinary mortal" in the most grotesque / contradictory phenomenon in the "Pawar dynasty" clan considering Sharad Pawar, who always proudly enjoyed the sobriquet of "Aaj Ka 100% Successful Chanakya In All Respects", is now "down and out in dump". With no takers, so to say or, "0", put bluntly.

This, evident in the so-called Sharad Pawar now frantically vacillating, dilly-dallying between Rahul Gandhi and Mamta Banerjee unable to decide who to side with or be with his "chum" Narendra Modi with whom he enjoys fantastic, excellent rapport. Not long ago, Modi went to "Pawar-citadel" Baramati, attended a function of Sharad Pawar thereby clearly evincing both's "deep rooted vibes". Insiders trace their "covalent" vibes to late 1970s.

That had been pretty deep enough, say knowledgable many. ...Coming back to Sunanda Pawar, she is mother of Rohit Pawar, nephew of and current heir to Sharad Pawar. The latter is said to be heavily depending on Rohit, already elected MLA again. He is said to be enjoying "excellent rapport" with Ajit Pawar also.

The latter wants him to walk into his NCP any moment even while he being close to "SharadRao"; Rohit is reportedly 'free' to partake of participations in bothe parties.

Even Sharad Yadav has no objection to that considering Rohit is seen the imminent topmost leader of the wide Pawar clan of Baramati. He is widely said to be in possession of national perspectives as well i.e. he has bright chance to be the "national post holder".

—Soumitra Bose