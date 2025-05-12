Anil Kapoor congratulates Virat Kohli on his accomplishments as he retires from Test cricket

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) As Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, actor Anil Kapoor recalled his meeting with the cricketer during the shoot of "Dil Dhadakna Do".

Admitting that he was impressed with Kohli's discipline and passion, the 'Animal' actor wrote on his Instagram stories, "We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting 'Dil Dhadakna Do'. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were- it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar- your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field."

Assuring that although Kohli has retired from Test cricket, he will never retire from the hearts of his fans, Anil went on to say, "Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians- and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat."

King Kohli announced his retirement from the format with an Instagram post that read, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

Kohli entered Test cricket in 2011 with a match against the West Indies. After playing for 14 years, his last Test appearance was against Australia on January 3, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During his tenure, Kohli has played 123 Tests, scoring a total of 9230 runs with an average of 46.85.

--IANS

pm/