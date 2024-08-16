Sharad Pawar
Aug 16, 2024, 08:36 AM
"Won't favour party with maximum MLAs getting CM post," says Uddhav Thackeray
Jul 27, 2024, 06:13 AM
Sharad Pawar hits back at Amit Shah over 'corruption ringleader' jibe
Jul 15, 2024, 12:37 PM
"Told him about clashes in villages over Maratha reservation": Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting Sharad Pawar
Jul 11, 2024, 12:10 PM
Mamata Banerjee to attend Anant-Radhika wedding ceremony in Mumbai
May 16, 2024, 01:06 PM
"Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP...people in Shiv Sena believed they were wronged": Piyush Goyal
Feb 11, 2024, 02:04 PM
EC snatched NCP from hands of its founders and gave it to others: Sharad Pawar
Jan 17, 2024, 09:16 AM
Sharad Pawar Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Ceremony, Citing Prior Commitments
Oct 06, 2023, 11:10 AM
"Ready for every challenge...INDIA will win," says Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting with Sharad Pawar
Sep 26, 2023, 01:15 PM
Cong, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill: Sharad Pawar; says PM was not briefed correctly
Sep 25, 2023, 10:54 PM
Pawar-Adani Axis
Sep 18, 2023, 06:46 AM
Oppn meets at Kharge's chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament's special session
Sep 13, 2023, 07:39 AM
Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s X handle ‘suspended’ for flouting rules
Sep 12, 2023, 06:01 PM
Seat sharing, poll strategy on table at Oppn Coordination Committee meet
Aug 30, 2023, 05:52 PM
No decision on BSP's inclusion in I.N.D.I.A. until clarity on whose side Mayawati is: Sharad Pawar
Aug 20, 2023, 11:09 PM
'Not developmental agenda': Sharad Pawar reveals 'main cause' behind party split, defections
Aug 16, 2023, 03:30 PM
Sharad Pawar applies ‘balm’, asserts he won’t quit MVA; slams BJP