Our Constitution, a legacy of Ambedkar, kept India united: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Sep 25 (IANS) NCP(SP) president and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has said the Constitution, a legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, has kept India united, even as surrounding nations grapple with change.

Referring to the political unrest in Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, Pawar highlighted how Ambedkar's vision has provided stability and prevented a similar situation in the country. Pawar was speaking after the inauguration of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Research Centre on Wednesday.

The veteran leader argued that the Indian Constitution, drafted under Dr Ambedkar's chairmanship, has been instrumental in keeping India united despite historical and ongoing challenges.

“If we keep our country’s map in front of our eyes, we can see what is happening around us. On one side, there is instability in Pakistan. A country like Nepal is known as a peace-loving and friend of India, but the situation there has changed completely. There is also instability in Bangladesh. There have been political developments in Sri Lanka, too. There is instability and unrest around India. However, India is moving in a different direction, and for that, 100 per cent credit goes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us the Constitution, which has kept the country united. The situation in India is comparatively different from others, and we cannot forget the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar,” he expressed.

On this occasion, Pawar presented Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's contribution in the creation of the Constitution and promoting development in the country, including the construction of Bhakra Nangal Dam and hydroelectric projects. Dr Ambedkar took many decisions regarding how to solve the fundamental problem in order to build and strengthen this country.

Pawar, however, questioned the Modi government's "faith in dialogue", suggesting that sidelining consultative decision-making processes undermines the democratic principles enshrined by Dr BR Ambedkar in the Constitution.

“I myself have been in Parliament for many years, where I have witnessed debates and discussions on various issues before the government makes any decision. However, looking at the attitude of today's rulers, it is doubtful whether they believe in discussion or not. There is a lack of dialogue and discussion at present. Incidentally, there was no discussion when deciding to build a new building for Parliament,” he said.

