Maharashtra floods: Sharad Pawar urges govt to send manpower for relief ops

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Union Agriculture Minister and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar has called upon the Maharashtra government to urgently deploy additional manpower and officials from revenue, agriculture, irrigation, and other departments from other districts to ensure timely assessments and effective relief operations considering the scale of the farmers' damage assessments following the heavy rains and floods.

Pawar in his post on X on Friday said: "As the head of the state, I have closely witnessed and managed crises like the Mumbai bomb blasts and the Latur earthquake. The contribution of the government machinery is invaluable in rebuilding thousands of homes and families affected by such horrific disasters, and the government machinery in Maharashtra has repeatedly proven its dedication by working tirelessly during such times. All that is needed is for us to stand firmly behind it. On this occasion, I express my hope that the state government will work to provide relief to the affected and empower them to rebuild."

Emphasising the need for expediting the damage assessment and streamlining relief and rescue works, the NCP-SP Chief said that due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, farmers have suffered massive losses, adding that this disaster has not only damaged crops but also led to significant livestock deaths.

"The scale of this unprecedented crisis is immense. The heavy rainfall has not only affected the farming community but has also severely impacted small and large businesses, artisans, and agricultural labourers in the villages. Overall, the twelve Balutedar communities and backward classes in the villages have also been struck by this calamity," he added.

"At the village level, there is a significant shortage of fuel and food, and there is an urgent need to activate the public distribution system. There is a possibility of disease outbreaks, and it is essential to promptly provide healthcare facilities to curb them. The education of students has also been adversely affected, and immediate attention is required to address this issue," Pawar said.

However, the NCP-SP Chief said: "Due to the excessive influx of Ministers and public representatives visiting the affected areas, the focus of the government machinery has shifted from conducting damage assessments and disaster relief efforts to fulfilling protocol obligations. As a result, delays in damage assessments have created a risk of halting relief operations."

"During the Latur earthquake, as the head of the state, I had stopped the visits of public representatives to ensure that damage assessments and relief operations were not hindered. Not only that, but I also requested other leaders, including the Prime Minister, to refrain from visiting the earthquake-affected areas for a few days," he added.

--IANS

sj/khz