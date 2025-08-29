VP election crucial to maintain institution’s dignity: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) NCP SP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday that the Vice Presidential elections are crucial to maintaining the dignity of the institution and also ruled out division of votes among the opposition.

“The poll outcome is of least importance to me. However, I am confident that the Vice Presidential election will be useful in maintaining the dignity and status of the institutions and preserving the respect of the opposition in the democratic system,” the veteran leader said.

He further added that he is not worried about the votes of the opposition parties, as there is unanimity on their nominee, Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy.

“Justice Reddy will discharge his duties while maintaining the dignity of the institutions,” said Pawar after he met Justice Reddy, who came to seek his support.

Pawar accused the BJP-led government of not maintaining the dignity of the institution of the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“When Justice Reddy’s was proposed, it was unanimously accepted. During his tenure as a Supreme Court judge, he has delivered numerous judgments to protect the interests of the common man. We are thankful to him as he agreed to contest the VP’s election,” said Pawar.

He further added that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, including NCP SP, Shiv Sena UBT headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Congress will vote for Justice Reddy based on their strength.

“Maharashtra will remain fully with Justice Reddy. We wish him success,” he said.

Pawar also admitted that he had received Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ phone call seeking his support for the NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, citing that he is a voter of Maharashtra.

“However, I have conveyed to him that it is not possible, as the opposition has fielded its nominee,” said the senior Pawar.

Pawar pointed out that the sitting Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested inside the Governor’s House by the central probe agency when C.P. Radhakrishna was the Jharkhand Governor.

“I cannot forget the arrest of Soren. He (Soren) was repeatedly requesting that he be arrested in his office or outside, anywhere, but not in the Raj Bhavan. However, his arrest took place inside the Raj Bhavan. It is not possible to extend support to such a person,” he said.

On the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Pawar said that on behalf of opposition parties, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut has already written a letter to the government.

Meanwhile, Justice Reddy thanked Pawar for his blessings and support in the Vice Presidential election, asserting that the Vice Presidential election is not a South versus South election between two individuals.

“It does not matter whether I come from the South or he comes from somewhere. This country is one, which is India, called Bharat,” he expressed.

Justice Reddy said that he came to seek the blessings of a person who transformed Maharashtra into a vibrant state and built modern Maharashtra.

“There is no event in the nation’s social, political and economic life in the last 50 years of which Sharad Pawar was not a part. He is an elderly statesman. There is no one better than him to understand the event of September 9. He has blessed me, and I am grateful to him,” he said.

Justice Reddy made it clear that he does not belong to any political party nor intends to join any political outfit.

