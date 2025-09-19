Chhagan Bhujbal takes on former boss Sharad Pawar, NCP-SP retaliates

Nagpur/Pune, Sep 19 (IANS) Veteran NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal questioned the role of 'some MLAs' of his former mentor Sharad Pawar's party in the violence at Antarwali-Sarati village of Jalna district in September 2023 which brought Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to prominence.

However, he received a flak after Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule asked Bhujbal to submit the evidence, if any, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who handles the home department as well.

During a meeting of All India Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad in Nagpur, Bhujbal referred to the developments. “Jarange-Patil had staged hunger strikes at least 25 times before that. No one used to take note. But, two years ago, he was on hunger strike and had refused to go to the hospital as requested by police. However, the previous night, a meeting was held and some MLAs from NCP (SP) took part. Stones were stored at the agitation site and police were attacked. After this, police carried out lathi charge…no one knew Jarange-Patil at the time but the support of the NCP (SP) emboldened him,” Bhujbal said without naming MLAs.

However, Bhujbal on Friday clarified that he did not name NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for being behind it. “Whatever I have said is on video,” he added.

Sule, replying to Bhujbal said that she considers him as a fatherly figure and has deep respect for him. “With folded hand, I request Bhujbal ji to let all know about the details of the meeting. When was it held, where was it held and who attended it?” she said.

Sule further added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also holds the home portfolio. “In case of possession of such information, it should be given to the home department,” she said. “When Bhujbal was with Shiv Sena, he used to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. Then for 20 years, Sharad Pawar became his leader. Now, he thinks Devendra Fadnavis is his leader. It is democracy. Everyone has a right to say what they want,” said Sule.

NCP(SP) OBC unit chief Raj Rajapurkar was however more direct and said that Bhujbal's identity as a OBC leader is because of Sharad Pawar. “Had it not been for Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal's identity would not have been of an OBC leader...if Bhujbal is really concerned about OBCs, he should donate his property to the needy OBCs,” said Rajapurkar. He added that Bhujbal was targeting Pawar after taking a contract (supari) from someone.

--IANS

sj/pgh