Open access fuel farm at Guwahati international airport

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) The Guwahati International Airport Limited, the operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, on Monday, commissioned an open access fuel farm and aircraft fueling facility, marking a significant milestone in enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainable aviation practices at the airport.

A spokesperson of the LGBI airport has said that the open access fuel farm and aircraft refueling facility have been developed by acquiring the assets of various oil marketing companies operating at the airport.

She said that over the next 24 months, a jet fuel storage facility featuring a state-of-the-art hydrant refueling system would be commissioned at the airside.

This new development at LGBI Airport would avoid duplication of infrastructure and equipment due to the presence of a common carrier of fuel, offering economies of scale through the low cost of infrastructure.

The open access model would increase competition, reduce costs, and lower the entry barrier for new players, the official said.

She added that the hydrant system envisages an efficient and safe aircraft refueling process and added that overall, the open access fuel farm streamlines fuel handling processes and offers scope to increase the efficiency of operations.

"The commissioning of the open access fuel farm and aircraft fueling facility at LGBI Airport is a significant step forward in the airport's journey towards becoming a leading aviation hub," the spokesperson said.

According to the official, this development not only enhances the airport's operational capabilities but also underscores its commitment to sustainable and efficient aviation practices.

As the airport continues to evolve, it stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in the aviation industry.

Open access fuel farm is a unique fueling system at airports that provides a level playing field to oil marketing companies (OMC), allowing them to supply fuel to airlines based on their agreements.

This leads to overall optimisation in the jet fuel handling supply chain.

It removes entry barriers for new oil marketers and widens the choice for airlines to select the OMC of their choice for refueling.

The Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

The GIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a concession agreement of 50 years.

AAHL aims to converge India's biggest cities in a hub and spoke model through the Group's proven strength in developing and managing complex transport and logistics hubs.

The LGBI Airport, known as Guwahati Airport, is the primary international airport in northeast India, located in Borjhar, nearly 26 km from Guwahati, Assam's main city and commercial hub.

Named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations.

The Guwahati Airport offers a range of services, including retail outlets, dining options, lounges, and business facilities, ensuring a comfortable experience for travellers.

