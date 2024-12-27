Fadnavis With Full Cabinet, From Strong To Strongest, Reverberating "Complete Power" With His Full-Fledged Cabinet Comprising "Adequate" Representatives From His BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Officially The Real Shiv Sena Uprooting Its "Firebrand Founder" late BalaSaheb Thackeray's Son Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. A tactician par excellence, astute manoeuvrer, measured manipulator, mercurial power-sharer etc.

All mighty positive traits so very necessary in today's power politicking, observe insiders. Fadnavis uses this "quality" of his to the fullest this is easily able to keep his "flock" together without any ruffle of any kind.

The members of his "flock" too have full functional rights, freedom as long as they do not "disturb" the "Fadnavis-Government", explain insiders.

They jointly opine that Fadnavis truly in full bloom with his full cabinet, its a veritable treat watching it.