Pro Panja League: MP Hathodas’ Sachin Goyal breaks tournament record on Day 13

Gwalior, Aug 17 (IANS) History was created at the Pro Panja League Season 2 table as India’s Bicep King Sachin Goyal broke the tournament’s all-time record by pinning Sonu of Jaipur Veers in just 0.10s and also joined the leaderboard of 'Badshaho ka Badshah' race.

Sachin’s parents came onto the stage to give their son blessings and also praised co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani’s efforts to give Indian arm-wrestlers a massive platform and valuable exposure to show their talent to the world. In the first fixture Rohtak Rowdies enjoyed a dominant 24-3 victory over Sher-e-Ludhiana. In the second fixture MP Hathodas claimed a 20-7 victory over Jaipur Veers. Sachin Goyal and Tridip Medhi of MP Hathodas were awarded as the joint player of the day award winners for their valiant efforts.

In the Fixture 1 Undercard between Rohtak Rowdies and Sher-e-Ludhiana, Sanjay Deswal of Rohtak Rowdies started strong in the 100+ kg category, edging past Afzal Khan of Sher-e-Ludhiana 2-1. Star athlete Dara Singh then added another win for the Rowdies, beating Sher-e-Ludhiana’s Shivam Rajput 2-0 with ease in the 100 kg contest. Sher-e-Ludhiana managed to hit back in the Women’s 65+ kg category, where Tajinder Kaur Walia secured a 2-0 victory over Parmpreet Kaur of Rohtak Rowdies.

The Fixture 2 Undercard began with Roopa Prasadh giving Jaipur Veers an early lead, defeating Farhan Dehalvi of MP Hathodas 2-0 in the 65+ kg category. In the 65 kg bout, Bimla Rawat extended Jaipur Veer’s advantage with a 2-1 win over Olivia Dkhar. Bimla made an incredible comeback in the last two rounds to win the match while Olivia put in a good effort to deliver an entertaining contest between the two athletes despite the pressure of her opponent. Co-founder of the league Parvinn Dabass gave a standing ovation to both the players to appreciate their intense efforts. MP Hathodas, struck back in the Specially-abled contest, as Manish Kumar beat Dinesh Singh of Jaipur Veers 2-0.

The Main Card of Fixture 1 was all about the Rohtak Rowdies’ dominance. Nirmal Devi delivered a flawless performance, beating Kashmiri Kashyap of Sher-e-Ludhiana 10-0 in the 65+ kg category. Nirmal showcased a flashpin of 2.62s to set a new record in the women’s category while also claiming crucial points for her side. Amit Chaudhary then powered past Dilshad MA with a straight 10-0 win in the 100+ kg bout, before Arshdeep Singh sealed the fixture with another commanding 10-0 result against Nawab Singh in the 90 kg category. The Rowdies walked away with a comprehensive 24-3 victory over Sher-e-Ludhiana.

The Fixture 2 Main Card proved decisive for MP Hathodas. Local favourite Sachin Goyal of MP Hathodas defeated Sonu of Jaipur Veers 10-0 in the 80 kg category. Sachin made it look easy as he was seen taunting his opponent while on the table before pinning him with ease. In the second round, he activated the challenger round and performed a flashpin of just 0.10s creating history and setting a record time in the Pro Panja League across two seasons.

Captain of MP Hathodas Tridip Medhi in the 70 kg clash led his side from the front by winning all three rounds against Vanlallura of Jaipur Veers and winning the match-up 5-0. The final match of the day saw Harshit Poojary of Jaipur Veers edge out a 3-2 win against MD Hashim of MP Hathodas in the 100 kg category in what was a thrilling 5 round tie. Despite Hashim winning the first round, Harshit fought back and claimed the win for Jaipur Veers. MP Hathodas won the fixture 20-7 over Jaipur Veers.

Pro Panja League Season 2 can be watched live on Sony Sports 3, DD Sports and the FanCode App. International audiences can enjoy the action on Triller.

--IANS

aaa/