BJP Shiv Sena alliance
Already given my unconditional support Eknath Shinde backs BJP for Maharashtra CM
The process of forming the government is underway Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde after Mahayuti's victory
Maharashtra DY CM Devendra Fadnavis confident of BJP-led Mahayuti's win, cites higher voter turnout
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal votes in Mumbai
Maharashtra Polls: Sibling duo Farhan Akhtar, director Zoya show inked fingers after casting their votes
Piyush Goyal calls out MVA for manipulating Amit Shah's old video on reservations