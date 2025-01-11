Fadnavis-Uddhav Renewed Rapport Aplenty: In a dramatic swivel of power-politics event in Mumbai, doubly confident, redoubtedly exuding supercilious smartness, Devendra Fadnavis not only dearly expressed overt friendship with, till recently, his bete noire Uddhav Thackeray, but declared: "Says Who, I'm against Uddhav Thackeray. I have never said so, I'm not saying so even now also. He's a dear friend not from today but since long many times in the bygone days. I've never ever gone against him nor have I ever spoken any I'll against him ever. So there's no question of my being against him, no way whatsoever. And now, here he is...Mr too am mighty rejoicing at his, I will not say, homecoming but, yes, congenial rapprochement, if at all that be termed as.Yes, we will be an excellent team like before, catapulting Maharashtra to 'superior heights' like never before". Such flagrant rejoicing from "complacent", "all round peaceful", "impeccable tapasvi", "shanti-priya" Devendra Fadnavis was bilaterally welcome by otherwise stiff Uddhav Thackeray...He showed signs of keenly waiting for such "official, open, outright" welcome from Fadnavis. Of course, he was giving signs of his Shiv Sena re-entering the Devendra Fadnavis-camp realising "he is the call of the day" and Narendra Modi. To be on the all round safe side thus, it is absolutely safe to be on their right side, come what may. Further, he was getting consistent hint that Fadnavis would go all out to bring about a "permanent" rapprochement between him and Raj Thackeray, "extremely good rapport with Fadnavis". The latter himself is reported to be of resounding opinion that both Raj-Uddhav will be of great combine, duo as in earlier times when they were together. Ever since they separated, the Shiv Sena has lost its very sting and thus is weak, weary, worn out.

Fadnavis wants them to be together again. It'll be in his favour also as both Thackeray's together are "virtually invincible as repeatedly seen in the past years when they were together". Then, both were terror in the state up to its local level. Ever since they segregated from each other, not only they became passe, incongruous, anachronous but made the BJP also considerably, selectively weak all throughout the state. But now, enough's enough, swears "abs symmetric, fully organised, eqanimous, extremely cautious, rationally balanced" Devendra Fadnavis, say his confidantes, naturally, then, he, this time will not commit any faux pas, unlike allegedly last time, and will complete his full five years term rationally keeping in his sides the Thackeray Brothers, united Shiv Sena, full recognition to respect / recognition / regard to Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, perhaps, believe it or not, Smita Thackeray + other scattered Thackeray's so that the Thackeray's are consolidated one like in late Balasaheb Thackeray's life time. To attain / achieve this, the reason for that is "a fully united Shiv Sena is stronger than all not only in entire Maharashtra but in other states around it. This will naturally be a big boon for the BJP that has always been strong being with the fully united Shiv Sena. Ever since the latter began crumbling, crackling, cracking, the BJP too has been suffering adversely in Maharashtra but no more, unitedly voice mega many, thanks to Devendra Fadnavis, his "sincere efforts" to make a united Shiv Sena like before. Plus, Fadnavis-Uddhav Renewed Rapport. Wow!