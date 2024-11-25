The process of forming the government is underway Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde after Mahayuti's victory

New Delhi: Following the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde stated on Monday that their focus on development over the past 2.5 years has earned them the people's support and affection.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "The people have given a massive victory to Mahayuti. We have undertaken significant development in the last 2.5 years, with support from the Centre, and the people have showered us with their love. The process of forming the government is underway."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare also highlighted the overwhelming mandate given by the people of Maharashtra.

"This is the first time an alliance has received such a large number of votes. Further decisions will be made in consultation with the BJP central leadership," he said.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In these elections, Mahayuti secured 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly.

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies -- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress secured 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, managed just 10 seats.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC remarked that, for the first time in Maharashtra's history, there would be no leader of the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "For the first time in Maharashtra's history, there will be no leader of the opposition. This outcome is not only due to the misdeeds of Congress and other opposition parties but also the false narratives they propagated. Look at the language they used -- words like maal, bakri, kutta." (ANI)