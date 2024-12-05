Very excited Piyush Goyal ahead of Devendra Fadnavis swearing in as Maharashtra CM

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his excitement over the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal said is looking forward to Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM. H reaffirmed that Mahayuti government will "continue" to provide good governance, progress, speed of development and meet the aspirations of people of Maharashtra.

"Very excited about the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. We will be looking forward to my younger brother Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM very rightly so...I am happy that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be joining the govt as Deputy CMs...the Mahayuti will once again continue to provide good governance, progress, speed of development and meet the aspirations of people of Maharashtra who have given us such a big victory," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Thakur, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra CM, also extended wishes to Fadnavis.

"Mahayuti government will take oath today. On this occasion, I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis sahib and his entire team and Eknath Shinde ji and Ajit Dada. On behalf of UP, I also congratulate Maharashtra BJP on its victory in the state. Double engine govt will set a benchmark for multifaceted development in the state," Pathak said.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM, Jagdish Deora also extended congratulations to the Mahayuti government.

"I extend congratulations on the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government. PM Modi and many senior leaders will be present here today."

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)