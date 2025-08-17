PL: Man Utd impress in opening game despite 1-0 defeat vs Arsenal

Manchester, Aug 17 (IANS) Manchester United suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their Premier League opener, despite a dominant performance across both halves at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side started brightly, flying out of the blocks with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu leading a dynamic attacking line. Early pressure saw Mbeumo and Cunha test David Raya, while Dorgu struck the post with a powerful effort from distance.

Despite United’s promising start, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring. Declan Rice’s corner was misjudged by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir under pressure from William Saliba, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to head home from close range – the only goal of the game.

United continued to press for an equaliser, particularly in the second half, with Mbeumo a constant threat down the right. Bruno Fernandes and debutant Benjamin Sesko helped spark fresh attacks, while substitute Amad dazzled with his dribbling, creating opportunities in a congested Arsenal box.

Matthijs de Ligt was outstanding in defence, denying multiple Arsenal counter-attacks, and Harry Maguire came close with a late header, but United couldn’t find a way past Raya.

Controversy struck late when Cunha was brought down in the box by Saliba, but referee Simon Hooper waved away penalty claims. Earlier appeals involving Mbeumo and Gabriel were similarly dismissed.

United ended the match with more possession, twice the number of shots, and several moments of real promise, but were ultimately undone by a single defensive lapse. While the result was disappointing, the performance offered clear positives, particularly the impact of the club’s new signings.

The Reds will look to bounce back quickly when they face their next Premier League test, hoping for better luck and a result that reflects their attacking intent.

--IANS

aaa/