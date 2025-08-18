Lebanon says infiltration attempt from Syria foiled, denies airspace violations

Beirut, Aug 18 (IANS) The Lebanese Army has said that it thwarted an infiltration attempt by armed men crossing from Syria into eastern Lebanon, media reported.

The incident occurred before noon near the villages of Kfar Zabad and Qousaya in the Baalbek region, with the gunmen retreating into Syria after being confronted by Lebanese forces, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Sunday.

The army reinforced its positions along the border to prevent further incidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate statement, the Army denied media reports that its air force had violated Syrian airspace to monitor movements of armed groups.

It said units were monitoring the border and coordinating with Syrian authorities, urging outlets to rely only on official statements.

The Army also said it raided illegal fuel stations used for smuggling in the Masharii al-Qaa area of Baalbek, arresting three people and seizing equipment and large quantities of gasoline and diesel.

Lebanon has already heightened security along its 375-km border with Syria, deploying airborne and border guard units at mountain paths and informal crossings.

On Thursday, Osama Al-Jaour, a Syrian prisoner from the Homs countryside, died of a heart attack in Roumieh Prison.

Jaour was sentenced to life by Lebanese authorities in 2013 on the charge of membership in a terrorist organisation.

Roumieh Prison, located east of the capital, Beirut, is Lebanon's largest prison, housing around 4,000 inmates, three times more than its intended capacity, according to local media reports.

The facility holds around 2,000 Syrians who have been detained for years without trial over supporting the 2011–2024 Syrian revolution or providing logistical or humanitarian aid to opposition factions that fought the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa previously expressed "serious concern" over Beirut's delays in addressing the issue during a meeting in July with a Lebanese delegation led by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, according to Syrian media.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

