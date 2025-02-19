Deepa's 'Das Munshi Legacy'

Multi / Mega-talented formet Central Minister + widow of multi-talented Central Minister Priyanka Ranjan Das Munshi + TV serial actress of multi-repute Deepa DasMunshi has bounced back to national politics via according to new party assignments given to her by the Congress High Command like in the gone by Telengana assembly elections, she was the Central AICC observer. She was successful in that in the sense, the Congress firmly won that election easily. Deepa DasMunshi in that election had put in use West Bengal style of election-contedt composed of wit, intellectualism, philosophy, idealism, leftism, left of centrism et al. After the Congress' emphatic win, it was frequently said that Deepa's veritable talents should be used for many other different types of party works and predictably, it was accorded with also in toto with strong of successes written against her name. And now, it is understood that Rahul Gandhi in his current Mission West Bengal accomplishment will be including Deepa in his tours so that the people of that state start identifying her as next Chief Minister of West Bengal. Apparently, she has no objection to that, it is told. She is now reportedly exhilarated at her resurrected prospects going back to her first love state any day, Kolkata.