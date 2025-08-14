LNS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 13, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

LNS vs TRT: Trent Rockets have began their campaign with two consecutive wins in the Hundred Men’s 2025.

Trent Rockets have yet to lose a game in the Hundred Men's 2025. Though they have only played two games, they have shown great form, and it looks like they are in for the championship for the second time. The Rockets are second on the table and will compete against London Spirit in the upcoming game. This game will be live from Lord's Cricket Stadium on Thursday, starting at 11 PM IST.

This win will help the Rockets to become the number one team on the points table. It will also help them to jump ahead in the race to the next round. On the other hand, London Spirit have not enjoyed much success this season. They have only crossed the line once in three matches and even lost the last game despite a good batting performance. A win is very important for them at this stage, or else it will be very difficult for them to qualify if they lose today.

LNS vs TRT: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Match 13

· Venue: Lord’s Cricket Stadium

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 14, 2025 (Thursday)

LNS vs TRT: Head-to-Head: LNS (1) - TRT (3)

Trent Rockets have great numbers against London Spirit in The Hundred Men’s Competition. They have recorded three wins out of 4 matches played between the two sides, and London Spirit have only one win.

LNS vs TRT: Pitch Report

Lord’s Cricket Stadium has always been a good venue for the bowlers. It has good bounce and face to exploit. Better have to adjust the bounce here because it becomes uneven, especially when the ball is old or soft. Batting second will be a good option here, especially considering the weather forecast.

LNS vs TRT: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

LNS vs TRT: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in London shows cloudy conditions with the moderate wind speed around 14 km/h. The maximum temperature will rise up to 28°C with the humidity to be around 65 percent.

LNS vs TRT: Predicted XIs:

London Spirit XI: Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson ©, Ollie Pope, Ashton Turner. David Warner, Sean Dickson, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson. Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jafer Chohan

Trent Rockets XI: David Willey ©, Tom Banton (wk), Joe Root. Rehan Ahmed, Marcus Stoinis, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Tom Alsop. Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein, Sam James Cook

LNS vs TRT: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jamie Smith (Vice Captain)

· Batters: Joe Root, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Adam Hose

· All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Rehan Ahmed (Captain), J. Overton, Liam Dawson, Ashton Turner

· Bowlers: Akeal Hosein and Lockie Ferguson

Dream11 Prediction: London Spirit have a solid top four, but only David Warner has looked consistent among those. Williamson, Pope, and Jamie Smith have looked off-color. That has led them down. Warner wants support from their bowlers. But then, their bowlers are also leaking runs, which has also cost them the matches.

Trent Rockets with two consecutive wins, have shown that they have planned it very well. They have executed all plans well and have the winning momentum on their side. That can help them to win small moments. The weather is decent, but there is an expectation of passing showers, which is why chasing the side might be beneficial. But overall, Trent Rockets are suited to win this match.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!