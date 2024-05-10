Telangana elections
J·May 10, 2024, 01:28 pm
"Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens...": PM Modi in Telangana rally
J·Nov 30, 2023, 08:30 am
Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati casts his vote in Telangana elections
J·Nov 30, 2023, 08:02 am
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls
J·Nov 30, 2023, 07:04 am
Telangana Assembly elections: Voter turnout recorded over 20 pc
J·Nov 25, 2023, 01:22 pm
TRS becoming BRS, UPA renaming itself I.N.D.I.A does not absolve them of corruption: PM Modi
J·Nov 17, 2023, 01:37 pm
"Congress punctured tyres of PM Modi's vehicle; now he won't be visible in Telangana": Rahul Gandhi
J·Sep 30, 2023, 08:09 am
Karnataka govt levying "election tax" to fund Telangana Congress: BRS leader KTR
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:25 am
"They only move ahead with their advisor Asaduddin Owaisi": Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana CM
J·Sep 28, 2023, 11:52 am
BJP CEC to meet on September 30 to discuss candidates for upcoming elections: Sources
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.