Candidates from PDF and TDP party cast votes in MLC elections

Guntur: PDF candidate from Krishna constituency KS Lakshmana Rao and TDP candidate from Guntur constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Thursday cast their votes at the polling station at MPUP school in Undavalli.

Voting for the MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh commenced today at 8 a.m. and will continue till 4 pm. The counting is scheduled for March 3.

TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad said that the people were voting for the NDA government , further stating that surviving the state was only possible by NDA government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said "The people are voting for the NDA government's good governance. Surviving this state can only be made possible by the NDA government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu (in Andra Pradesh)..."

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also cast his vote.

He arrived at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary (MPUP) School, designated as polling booths 284 and 284A in Undavalli, to participate in the electoral process.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) manifesto despite challenges.

Speaking in the Assembly, he released the schedule for implementing the Super-6 schemes and criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for demanding opposition status. He stressed that the three-party coalition was formed to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and that 'Swarna Andhra - Vision 2047' serves as the guiding framework for progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the NDA government had already introduced key welfare initiatives.

"Pensions were increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with disabled individuals receiving Rs 6,000, dialysis patients Rs 10,000, and bedridden individuals Rs 15,000. Pension disbursement on the 1st of every month ensures financial stability. Anna Canteens have been revived, and the Deepam scheme is providing three free gas cylinders. Farmers and fishermen will receive financial assistance, reinforcing the government's commitment to welfare," the CM said. (ANI)