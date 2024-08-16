Election Updates
J·Aug 16, 2024, 10:53 am
Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1; counting on October 4
J·Mar 13, 2024, 02:57 pm
Lok Sabha polls: BJP releases second list of 72 candidates; Manohar Lal Khattar to contest from Karnal
J·Mar 03, 2024, 08:08 am
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's Prime Minister amid vote rigging allegations
J·Feb 09, 2024, 04:16 am
Pakistan Media reports good showing by Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates, Poll results delays set off speculation
J·Jan 16, 2024, 10:12 am
YS Sharmila Reddy Named Congress Party Chief in Andhra Pradesh
J·Sep 05, 2023, 03:09 pm
Voting Underway For Bypoll In Bageshwar Assembly Seat
J·Sep 05, 2023, 03:08 pm
Uttarakhand: Over 55%Polling Till 5 Pm In Bageshwar Assembly Bypoll
J·Aug 31, 2023, 06:41 am
No exact timeline for restoration of J&K statehood: Centre in SC
