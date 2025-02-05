President Droupadi Murmu Votes in Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Tight Security

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday cast her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate in the Delhi assembly polls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" Delhi's infrastructure.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Delhi voters to actively participate in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections and also urged first voters to exercise their right to vote first, and then celebrate the momentous occasion with well-deserved refreshments.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, "In today's Delhi Assembly elections, votes will be cast for all seats. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and make sure to cast their valuable vote."

He further extended special wishes to young voters, adding, "I extend my special wishes to all the young friends who are voting for the first time. Remember--first vote, then refreshments!" (ANI)