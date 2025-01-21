Delhi Election 2025: D Raja Criticizes Parties for Allegations, Urges Evidence Submission

New Delhi: As assembly polls are inching closer in Delhi political parties, mainly AAP, BJP and Congress have engaged in several political wars of words and levelling allegations against each other.

Reacting to this, CPI leader D Raja on Tuesday said that this is an election time and hence these parties are indulging in allegations and counter allegations, adding that if any party has concrete evidence, they should either go to the Election Commission of India or police.

Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "This is election time and parties in Delhi, especially AAP, BJP and Congress, they are indulging in allegations, counter allegations. If anybody has any concrete evidence, they can go to EC or the Police. This is election time and that's why they are stooping to such a level to accuse each other ...let us wait for the verdict of the people..."

Earlier today, BJP leaders targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and called him a "Chunavi Hindu" after he misquoted a part of the Ramayana while addressing a public rally in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar.

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called him a "Chunavi Hindu" saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

Sharpening his attack, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal and Congress MP of 'appeasement politics' saying that appeasement runs in the veins of Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

In defence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the entire party immediately came in defence of Ravana, as if they themselves are "descendants of Ravana".

"Yesterday Kejriwal ji made a comment related to Ravana in a public meeting, and the entire BJP immediately jumped to defend Ravana, as if they themselves were descendants of Ravana," Sisodia posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP released its Sankalp Patra 2 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Reacting to this, Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on BJP, saying that the manifesto released by the ruling party in the centre was "dangerous" for the national capital and country.

"BJP has released two Sankalp Patras so far, both are dangerous for Delhi and the country. We are constantly saying that we have made education free, if they come to power, they will stop free education and free electricity. Four days ago, in the first Sankalp Patra, they said that they will stop mohalla clinics," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, alleged that the BJP would stop education in government schools if they are voted to power.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)