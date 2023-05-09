AIIMS Rishikesh Becomes The First Govt. Hospital To Perform Kidney Transplant

Rihikesh (The Hawk): Now kidney transplant facility also started in AIIMS Rishikesh. A 27-year-old patient from Nainital was given a new life by transplanting a kidney here. This treatment was done at the government's expense under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. AIIMS Rishikesh is the first government hospital in Uttarakhand where this facility has started.

The patient is a resident of Nainital district. The father of this patient has donated his kidney to save his son's life. Pro. Dr Meenu Singh Executive Director of the institute congratulated the team of doctors who performed kidney transplants and said that AIIMS Rishikesh would start other health facilities for transplant to save the lives of patients very soon. she said that work is going on plans to start various facilities for organ transplants related to liver transplant and other diseases. Dr. Meenu Singh told that the cooperation of doctors of AIIMS Delhi was also taken in the kidney transplant process. Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal also praised the transplant team and said that AIIMS Rishikesh is the first government hospital in Uttarakhand where this facility has been started.

Dr. Ankur Mittal, a member of the kidney transplant team and head of the department of urology has described kidney transplant as a safe option in case of kidney failure. He said that it was a challenging task for the kidney transplant team. This process took 3 hours. Dr. Mittal told that father of the patient has donated his kidney to the patient. He said that after the transplant procedure, the patient was kept under observation of the team since April 19. He said that the patient is now completely healthy and will be discharged from the hospital soon. Dr. Gaurav Shekhar Sharma, Head of the Department of Nephrology who was part of the team said that the first successful kidney transplant has been done in AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that the facility of kidney transplant for kidney patients is included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the needy patients can avail benefits through this scheme. The guidance of the doctors of AIIMS Delhi was taken in the kidney transplant process. Prof. Virendra Kumar Bansal, Prof. Sandeep Mahajan, Prof. Lokesh Kashyap, Dr. Sanjeet Singh and Dr. Rajeshwar Singh from AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Vikas Panwar, Dr. Piyush Gupta urologist from AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr. Gaurav Shekhar Sharma, Dr. Sharon Kandari and Dr. Sandeep Saini Department of Nephrology and Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Dr. Y.S. Payal, Dr. Praveen Talwar Department of Anesthesia were included in this team.