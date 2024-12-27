US Slams Hong Kong for Arrest Warrants on Pro-Democracy Activists, Labels Actions as Transnational Repression

Washington DC: The United States condemned the Hong Kong government for issuing arrest warrants and bounties against six overseas democracy activists, calling these actions "transnational repression" that threatens US sovereignty, human rights, and freedom of expression.

The US Department of State also called on the Hong Kong authorities to halt the use of national security laws to "silence dissent."

In a statement, the US Department of State said, "The United States condemns the Hong Kong government's issuance of new arrest warrants and bounties targeting six overseas democracy activists and the cancellation of passports for seven other activists, including some based in the United States. We reject the Hong Kong government's efforts to intimidate and silence individuals who choose to make the United States their home. The United States does not waver in its advocacy for those who are targeted simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression."

The statement added, "The extraterritorial application of Hong Kong's national security laws is a form of transnational repression that threatens US sovereignty and the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world. These actions demonstrate Hong Kong authorities' disregard for international norms and for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. We call on the Hong Kong government to stop using its national security laws to silence dissent."

This comes after Hong Kong police issued new arrest warrants for six pro-democracy activists living abroad, offering rewards of one million Hong Kong dollars for information that leads to their capture, according to a report by Voice of America.

The six activists are sought on charges including secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign entities.

Voice of America reported that the six individuals include Chloe Cheung, a 19-year-old activist with the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong; Carmen Lau, a former district councillor and current member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council; and Tony Chung, the former leader of the now-dissolved pro-independence group Studentlocalism.

Voice of America had further reported that the list also includes Chung Kim-wah, a former member of the independent polling group Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute; Joseph Tay, co-founder of the Canada-based organisation HongKonger Station; and YouTuber Victor Ho.

With the latest arrest warrants, the total number of individuals wanted has risen to 19. (ANI)