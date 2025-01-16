Series of Earthquakes Strike Tibet, Aftershocks Follow Deadly January 7 Quake

Tibet: A series of earthquakes hit Tibet on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, the most recent one being a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.

It occurred at a depth of 10km, at latitude 28.53 N, and 87.53 E longitude, according to the NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 16/01/2025 08:50:02 IST, Lat: 28.53 N, Long: 87.53 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS stated.



Prior to this, another earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km at latitude 29.09 N, and 87.53 E longitude, according to the NCS.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 16/01/2025 08:27:22 IST, Lat: 29.09 N, Long: 87.53 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Xizang."



Another earthquake jolted the Southern Xinjiang region, which borders the Tibet Autonomous Region at 04:37am IST.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/01/2025 04:37:10 IST, Lat: 38.22 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 117 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang."



An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet at 02:20 am IST at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 16/01/2025 02:20:53 IST, Lat: 28.90 N, Long: 87.48 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."



An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude also jolted Tibet on Wednesday at 08:28 pm IST.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 15/01/2025 20:28:32 IST, Lat: 30.58 N, Long: 92.60 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS said.



On January 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted the autonomous region.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 13/01/2025 18:27:40 IST, Lat: 28.39 N, Long: 87.39 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."



These are the aftershocks after Tibet was rocked by a series of three earthquakes with the most powerful one being of 7.1 magnitude on January 7.

Over 126 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the powerful earthquake.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, where the epicentre is located, state news agency Xinhua reported. Over 30,000 people were evacuated from the disaster. (ANI)