Israeli airstrike kills five children in Gaza

The incident occurred near a cafe in the Al-Shati area where the children were playing, according to local sources cited by WAFA.
🏷 Middle East
Oct 13, 2024, 04:55 PM
Israeli Airstrike al-Remal clinic

Cairo: An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed five children on Sunday, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA and media affiliated with militant group Hamas.

A group of children were playing near a cafe in the Al-Shati area when they were killed by a drone strike, according to WAFA, which cited local sources.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report.

—Reuters

