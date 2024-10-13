Israeli airstrike kills five children in Gaza

Cairo: An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed five children on Sunday, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA and media affiliated with militant group Hamas.

A group of children were playing near a cafe in the Al-Shati area when they were killed by a drone strike, according to WAFA, which cited local sources.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report.

—Reuters