Biden and Zelenskyy Discuss US Support and New Sanctions on Russian Energy Sector

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held discussions on Friday to reaffirm the United States' support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

The conversations also highlighted a new US sanctions package targeting Russia's energy sector.

The White House in a readout of Biden's call with Zelenskyy said, "President Joseph Biden spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss US support for Ukraine in its courageous defence against Russian aggression. President Biden updated President Zelenskyy on US efforts to surge support to Ukraine and strengthen its position vis-a-vis Russia. Today, the United States announced a comprehensive sanctions package against the Russian energy sector, which builds upon the unprecedented sanctions regime that the United States has put in place against the Russian economy since 2022."

Biden also asserted that support of the US is crucial for Ukraine in its fight for "freedom."

Sharing a post on X, Biden wrote, "I spoke with President Zelenskyy today to update him on the United States' surge of support to Ukraine. Continuing this support for Ukraine is important in its fight for freedom, so that the Ukrainian people can secure the just and lasting peace they deserve."

President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the US' support and thanked the political parties and the Chambers of Congress for "supporting just pressure on Russia for its unprovoked and brutal aggression."

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I thanked him for the unwavering support of Ukraine's independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community. We discussed the details of the new US sanctions package targeting Russia's energy sector, which helps Putin bankroll the war. It is significant that these sanctions now strike at Russia's shadow tanker fleet and key companies such as Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, which funnel funds directly to Putin. He must feel the cost of his war by seeing it directly impact his own pockets. I am grateful to the United States, both political parties, and both chambers of Congress for supporting this just pressure on Russia for its unprovoked and brutal aggression."

He added, "We also discussed the battlefield situation and the ongoing need to strengthen our air defences to protect lives in Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror--daily missile and drone attacks. The "Patriots" in Ukrainian hands have proven their effectiveness, and we must continue to enhance this capacity." (ANI)