Sanatan Dharma Glorified: Maha Kumbh 2025 Celebrates Divine Unity and Global Welcome

Jodhpur: Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Wednessday spoke on the Maha Kumbh Mela and said that the Sanatana Dharma was a wonderful thing and it was a matter of pride that the Maha Kumbh was organized after 144 years.

Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said "The Sanatan Dharma is wonderful and it is a matter of pride for us that the Maha Kumbh has been organized after 144 years, the feeling of which is divine unity.. It is a symbol of uniting the society and everyone. We are welcoming the whole world with both hands outstretched, with the ideology of 'Vasudhev Kutambakam..."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "joy" of taking the holy dip in Sangam can't be described.

"The joy cannot be described in words. A joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Cabinet was held here today in Mahakumbh Prayagraj. Tough decisions have also been taken and preparations have started for the Ardhakumbh of 2031 in the Mahakumbh of 2025. It is spiritual bliss which I said cannot be expressed in words." Maurya said.

Before taking the holy dip, CM Yogi and cabinet members fed migratory birds. (ANI)