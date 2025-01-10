Yogi Adityanath Highlights Sanatan Dharma's Unity at Maha Kumbh, Launches 'Kumbhvani' Radio Channel

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a radio channel 'Kumbhvani', which is part of All India Radio's Akashvani, in Prayagraj amid the Maha Kumbh festivities.

While speaking at the event, Adityanath said that those who have a "narrow" view of Sanatan Dharma and claim that there is discrimination on the basis of caste should witness the Maha Kumbh Mela where people from all walks of life bathe in the holy Sangam.

"Maha Kumbh is not just a (simple) event. It represents the Sanatan pride, a mega gathering. Anyone who wants to witness the glory of Sanatan Dharma should come here for the Kumbh. Those who see Sanatan Dharma in a narrow way and divide people by saying that there persists discrimination, should come and see that there is no discrimination on the basis of caste. There is no practice of untouchability. There is no discrimination on the basis of gender. All gather together to bathe in Sangam," Adityanath said while addressing the officials and dignitaries at the event.

He was accompanied by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers at the inauguration event. The 'Kumbhavani' has been launched by Prasad Bharati on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh.

The UP CM appreciated the efforts made by Prasar Bharti in launching a dedicated radio channel for the Maha Kumbh and said that it has overcome challenges despite the changing times.

"Akashvani was the only medium we had to reach commoners and provide them with folk culture and tradition. I remember, during childhood, we used to listen to the lines from Ramcharitmanas which were broadcasted by Akashvani. With time, things changed and people shifted to visual mediums. However, Prasar Bharati managed to stay put despite these challenges, especially in areas where there are connectivity issues," Adityanath said.

Earlier, CM Adityanath inaugurated a media centre for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday after he visited the city to review the preparations for the upcoming grand event. Talking about his meeting with various religious leaders and reviewing the preparations, he said that his visit to just two sectors lasted more than 4 hours.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)