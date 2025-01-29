Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maha Kumbh Arrangements Amid Stampede and Safety Concerns

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has criticized the arrangements made for devotees at Mahakumbh, particularly in the wake of the recent stampede. He raised concerns over the lack of proper facilities and questioned the effectiveness of the administration's efforts.

"The Kumbh is a matter of faith. What arrangements have been made for the devotees there? Women are having to sleep on roads," Raut said. He pointed out that during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure, the arrangements at the Kumbh had been much better, saying, "During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure, the arrangements at Kumbh were the best."

Raut also noted that the visits of Union ministers and VIPs were increasing pressure on the system. "When Union ministers & VIPs visit, it puts pressure on the system," he said.

Referring to the stampede, Raut stated, "More than 10 people have died. I believe the Administration is responsible for these deaths... We call this inhuman." He questioned the use of over 10,000 crores allocated for the event, asking, "Where did the money go?"

"If there was a system, these people would not have died. Hundreds of people have been injured," Raut said. He further criticized the BJP for politicizing the event, adding, "The BJP is promoting politics through this. They want to take advantage of the marketing of Kumbh and fight the elections."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Wednesday also expressed concern over the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and termed the incident "extremely sad and worrisome."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed sadness over the casualties of devotees in an accident "caused by mismanagement" in Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarified that only a few devotees had been injure in the incident and that the situation was under control

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.

Yogi Adityanarg noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.

"The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation," the CM noted.Informing about the situation in Mahakumbh, he said.

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip. There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area; devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them," Yogi added.

36.1 million devotees have taken a bath in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the administration for the incident saying that paying more attention to self-promotion than management and mismanagement are responsible for this. (ANI)