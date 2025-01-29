Akhilesh Yadav Blames Mismanagement for Maha Kumbh "Stampede" in Prayagraj

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed sadness over the casualties of devotees in an accident "caused by mismanagement" in Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He also urged the devotees to exercise restraint.

"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

"We appeal to our government to: - Seriously injured people should be taken to the nearest best hospitals with the help of air ambulance and immediate medical treatment should be provided. - Arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased hand them over to their relatives and send them to their place of residence. - Urgent efforts should be made to reunite those who have been separated. - Surveillance should be increased by making good use of helicopters," he added.

The SP chief said that Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya should be conducted parallel to the relief work.

"Keeping the unbroken tradition of 'Shahi Snan' going on since the Satya Yuga, arrangements should be made to conduct the 'Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya' amidst safe management parallel to relief work," he said.

"We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully. The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident," he added.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party has expressed sadness over the "stampede" at the Maha Kumbh calling it "heartbreaking". The party urged the Uttar Pradesh government to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

"Very sad! News of devotees getting injured in a stampede at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is heart-breaking. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. The government should carry out relief and rescue operations speedily," SP said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the administration was paying more attention to self-promotion than the arrangements for the Mela.

"During the Maha Kumbh, the news of stampede on the banks of Teerthraj Sangam in which several people lost their lives and many others got injured is extremely heart-rending. Our deepest condolences to the families of the devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion than management and mismanagement are responsible for this. Despite spending thousands of crores of rupees, such arrangements are condemnable. There are still many important royal baths left, so the central and state governments should wake up now and improve the arrangements so that such unpleasant incidents do not happen in future. Arrangements for accommodation, food, first aid and movement of devotees should be expanded and VIP movement should be curbed. This is what our saints and sages also want," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

A "stampede-like" situation occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after some barriers broke, leading to injuries, according to Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. However, she said the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

'Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, was expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)