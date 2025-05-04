IPL 2025: Everyone stepped up at the right time, says Iyer after PBKS move to second place

Dharamshala, May 5 (IANS) After Punjab Kings (PBKS) moved to second place in points table with a 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was glad that everyone in the team stepped up at the right time to get them those crucial two points.

At the HPCA Stadium, Prabhsimran Singh’s sublime 48-ball 91, along with cameos from Josh Inglis, Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis took PBKS to a massive 236/5. In reply, led by Arshdeep Singh’s 3-16, PBKS restricted LSG to 199/7, earning them their first IPL win in Dharamshala after 12 years.

“Elated, to be honest. Everyone stepped up at the right time, contribution was immense from everyone. The way he performed, it was exceptional and so pleasing to the eye. I am glad I did not know about it. Stepped onto the field to win the match and that was the mindset.

“Was not thinking about stats or what is a good score to defend. We have been lucky, but the luck has been because of the hard work. Each and every individual knows their roles precisely and the way they executed, it was top-notch.”

“The only thing we need to correct is the awareness (in the field) and the way we move - that is the only box we have to tick off. Just back yourselves and your instincts - that has been working for us, not think too much about stats. The result…it does matter and that is winning,” said Iyer after the match ended.

Rishabh Pant, LSG captain, lamented giving away too many runs after electing to bowl first. “Definitely too many runs (were given away). When you drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it can hurt you badly. We thought it would do more, but we did not pick the length right at the start. But that is part and parcel of the game.”

Asked if they are looking to change the batting order, Pant said, “It makes sense when your top order is batting well. Every match, you cannot hope for them to come off. It is part of the game, we have to take it deep sometimes. We had too many runs to catch up on and that hurt us badly.”

Though LSG are now at seventh place in points table, Pant feels their chances of making it to the playoffs are still strong. “The dream is still alive. If we can win the next three matches, we can definitely turn around and do amazing things.”

--IANS

nr/