Bangladesh: Corruption probe launched against Hasina's principal secy

Dhaka, May 5 (IANS) In a continuous attempt to suppress former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an inquiry against her then-principal secretary, Tofazzel Hossain Miah, on the allegations of amassing huge "illicit" wealth through "corruption and abuse of power," local media reported on Monday.

The ACC's spokesperson, Akhtarul Islam, confirmed the matter, stating that no further details could be divulged.

"The decision to launch the inquiry was taken following the initial evidence of the allegations against Tofazzel in the ACC's intelligence unit report," said a senior official of the ACC, speaking to media outlet bdnews24, on condition of anonymity.

Hossain Miah was appointed as the principal secretary in 2022, and the contract was extended for another year in June last year.

However, after assuming power in August last year, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government issued a notification and revoked the appointment of Hossain Miah as the principal secretary.

The interim government has issued several arrest warrants against the former PM, her family members, and the Awami League supporters since last year.

Earlier this month, the ACC initiated a formal inquiry over allegations of misappropriation of funds worth Bangladeshi taka 40 billion from the state treasury, implicating Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and former principal secretary Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

Last week, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of homes and land owned by five members of the family of Hasina, including her sister Sheikh Rehana, son and daughters.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order following a petition filed by the ACC. The information was confirmed by ACC spokesperson Akhtarul Islam.

Earlier, on April 29, the same court ordered the seizure of a flat in Gulshan worth Tk57 lakh owned by Putul.

On March 11, the court ordered the seizure of Sudha Sadan, the residence in Dhanmondi registered under the names of Joy and Putul.

The court also ordered the seizure of homes and eight flats registered under the names of Sheikh Rehana, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and Tulip Rizwana Siddiq.

The market value of these properties is estimated at Taka 8.52 crore.

Earlier, Hasina's house in the Gulshan area was also looted and vandalised, with no police case filed over the incident.

Hasina has accused Yunus's interim administration of backing mobs to attack Awami League followers.

Not just the Awami League workers but also several analysts believe that the interim government is "implementing every design" to malign Hasina, her family and supporters.

It may be recalled that in June 2024, Yunus and 13 others were indicted for allegedly embezzling over $2 million from his telecom company, Grameen Telecom.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Agency had charged Yunus with misusing funds from the workers' welfare fund at Grameen Telecom, one of the several companies he had founded.

Hasina has called Yunus an usurper and said that he does not have any constitutional basis or mandate of the people to run Bangladesh, assuming power under a "meticulous design" with money supplied from overseas, misleading ordinary people and students.

