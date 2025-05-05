NSE portal back online after brief outage

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) portal, which on Monday suffered a brief outage, has been restored.

Around 10.40 a.m., the exchange website did not show any data, and a white screen appeared while logging in.

The website was restored within a few minutes. At 10.48 a.m., the NSE website was working again, and all the information and data on the portal were displaying as usual.

After the brief outage, NSE shared on the social media platform 'X' handle, "the website is accessible now. Incase of any other query, please write to us at nsewebmaster@nse.co.in".

NSE is counted as one of the world’s largest exchanges. It began its operations in 1994.

NSE has over 22 crore users. The number of unique registered investors stands at 11.3 crore (as of March 31, 2025).

An investor may maintain accounts with different brokers, resulting in multiple client codes.

Maharashtra leads with the highest number of investor accounts at 3.8 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.4 crore), Gujarat (1.9 crore), and Rajasthan and West Bengal at approximately 1.3 crore each.

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies reached Rs 410.87 lakh crore ($4.81 trillion) in FY25 (till March 31) from Rs 384.2 lakh crore ($4.61 trillion) in FY24 -- a growth of 6.94 per cent year-on-year, according to data released recently by the NSE.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said, “India’s investor base continues to expand rapidly, with over 2 crore new accounts added in just six months - a clear reflection of strong investor confidence in India's growth trajectory despite global economic headwinds.”

This surge has been driven by accelerated digital transformation and the increasing adoption of mobile trading, which have made capital markets more accessible to investors across tier 2, 3 and 4 cities.

The total number of companies listed on the NSE stood at 2,720 (as on March 31, 2025).

--IANS

avs/dpb