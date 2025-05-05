Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise will ‘risk his life’ for the audiences

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actor Simon Pegg, who has starred as Benji Dunn opposite the actor-producer-stunt-legend Tom Cruise since the third installment of “Mission: Impossible” franchise, says the star “literally will risk his life for the audience”.

“I've said, ‘You're absolutely nuts’ many times to him,” the English actor told people.com in the new special Mission: Impossible issue.

“But he just cares that much about it.”

Starting with 1996’s original adaptation of the 1960s spy series, Cruise has upped the ante in each successive appearance as Ethan Hunt, fast-running agent for the Impossible Mission Force.

He is now gearing up for his eighth, and possibly last, installment, “The Final Reckoning”, in theaters on May 23.

“I've been there for a lot of them,” Pegg continues of Cruise’s stunts.

Reminiscing about a specific one, filming the sequence in 2011's Ghost Protocol, in which Cruise scales the outside of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Pegg remembers “just leaning out of the window and seeing Tom sort of hanging there, smiling, this big eating grin on his face, like, ‘I'm having the best time.’"

As for a favourite daredevil moment, Pegg opts for the motorcycle-off-a-cliff scene in 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie’s cast and crew “were all up there together” to watch in awe, recalls the Shaun of the Dead star.

“It was nail-biting, because we'd literally see [Cruise] just disappear, and then we'd have to wait to hear ‘good canopy’ [meaning his parachute opened safely] on the radio,” he says. “And so it was a kind of breath-hold moment.”

Another stunt that was, as Pegg puts it, more on the “interesting” side? The opening scene of 2015’s Rogue Nation, in which Cruise grips the outside of a military plane as it takes off.

“That was the first time I'd seen him nervous. There were a lot of variables involved in that stunt ... a lot of things that could have gone wrong. Everything is managed to the micro detail. You know, the stunt team is amazing. Tom is obviously incredibly dedicated to making sure he's ready.”

--IANS

dc/