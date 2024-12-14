Uttarakhand Wins Best State Award for Fisheries Development: A Proud Achievement for Sustainable Growth

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attributed the state's recognition as the best state in fisheries development to the hard work of its people and the visionary policies of the state government.

In a post on X, CM Dhami stated, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that Uttarakhand has been awarded the Best State in the field of Fisheries in the category of Himalayan and North-Eastern states. This achievement is the result of the visionary policies of the state government, efforts for sustainable development, and the hard work of the people associated with this sector."

The award, conferred by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad, was presented to Uttarakhand for its outstanding achievements and innovative initiatives in fisheries development.

Uttarakhand's Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, BVRC Purushottam, received the award from Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state has achieved significant milestones in fisheries development. These include the 'Trout Farming Expansion' initiative, under which the fisheries department has established over 1,400 trout raceways across the state, significantly boosting trout farming and production. In infrastructure development, the state has built a state-level aquapark and a wholesale fish market in Udham Singh Nagar, creating substantial opportunities for fish farmers under the Matsya Sampada Yojana.

To strengthen market linkages, a landmark agreement was signed between local fish farmers' groups and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for fish supply, ensuring reliable market access and enhancing farmers' income.

These efforts form part of Uttarakhand's comprehensive strategy to empower fish farmers, promote sustainable aquaculture, and diversify livelihood opportunities in the Himalayan region, the CMO statement noted. (ANI)