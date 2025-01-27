Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Marks Historic 'UCC Diwas'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the official implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, marking what he described as a historic moment for Uttarakhand and the nation.

To commemorate this milestone, Chief Minister Dhami said that January 27 will be observed annually as "UCC Diwas," highlighting its significance in India's post-independence history.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami emphasised that the UCC is designed to ensure equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of caste, religion, or gender.

"UCC is a constitutional measure to end legal discrimination. Through this, an attempt has been made to provide equal rights to all citizens," he stated.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced the launch of a dedicated portal to streamline the registration process under the UCC framework, signalling the state's commitment to efficient implementation.

With this decision, Uttarakhand becomes one of the first states to implement the UCC.

Dhami on Monday unveiled the UCC notification and became the first person to register his marriage on the newly launched UCC Portal.

At a ceremony held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the CM's residence, the Chief Minister unveiled the UCC notification, inaugurated the UCC portal (ucc.uk.gov.in), and released the UCC Rulebook too.

During the event, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi handed over the first UCC marriage registration certificate to the Chief Minister, who personally registered his marriage under the UCC. The CM also distributed certificates to the first five applicants who registered under the UCC Act.

Nikita Negi Rawat became the first person to register on the UCC Uttarakhand portal.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat expressed her support, saying, "I want to congratulate Uttarakhand and the Chief Minsiter. Everyone should do this (register). This is a good start. We will slowly see what benefits we get eventually."

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals and stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister expressed his connection with the 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand, stating that it is a moment of pride and joy for him. He added that the implementation of the UCC has ensured equal constitutional and civil rights for all citizens, including women of all religions.

Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance in making UCC a reality and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister recalled that during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022, he had promised to implement the UCC. Despite scepticism, he was confident that the people of Uttarakhand would support this initiative. After forming the government, the first decision taken was to implement the UCC.

The Chief Minister explained that the UCC is a constitutional measure aimed at eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender. It ensures equal rights for all citizens, promotes women's safety and empowerment, and prohibits practices like halala, triple talaq, and iddat.

Scheduled Tribes listed under Article 342 of the Constitution are exempted to protect their customs. No registration fees will be charged for marriages, divorces, or annulments registered under the UCC for the first six months.

The CM has categorically clarified that the UCC is not against any religion or sect. It aims to eradicate social evils and establish equality.

The UCC allows individuals to follow their religious customs during marriages while ensuring uniform rules for marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The legal marriage age is now 21 for men and 18 for women and polygamy is prohibited. The UCC also guarantees equal property rights for daughters and safeguards children's rights.

Acknowledging modern requirements, the CM announced that registration for live-in relationships is now mandatory, with registrars required to inform parents or guardians confidentially. Children born out of live-in relationships will also have equal rights. The UCC has introduced a simplified online registration system to ensure convenience for citizens.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, is designed to establish a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardise personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that it was an auspicious day as the state of Uttarakhand has made the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a reality.

The Vice President presided over the inaugural programme for the fifth batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme and also inaugurated the online portal for the Internship Programme at the Vice President's Enclave today.

Addressing participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Today, a very auspicious sign has occurred. And that auspicious sign is, what the framers of the Constitution had envisioned and directed in the Constitution, specifically in Part 4 - the Directive Principles of State Policy. The framers of the Constitution directed the state to work hard to realize these directive principles. Some of them have been realized, but one realization is Article 44."

"Article 44 of the Indian Constitution mandates and ordains that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India. We are all in a joyous mood today. The beginning of the last quarter of the century since the adoption of the Indian Constitution has begun, with Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand making the Uniform Civil Code a reality. One state has done it. I congratulate the farsightedness of the government. For realizing the vision of the founding fathers of the Constitution by implementing the Uniform Civil Code in their state, and I am sure it will only be a matter of time before the entire country adopts similar legislation," he said.

BJP leader Ajay Alok on Monday reacted to the UCC's implementation and said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been part of the Constitution since its adoption, but it took 75 years to begin its implementation.

"UCC is not a new thing, it has been in our constitution ever since we adopted the constitution. It's a matter of misfortune. It took seventy-five years for us, but we are going to implement it in the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA. Uttarakhand became the first state where implementation is done and it will be like a pilot project and gradually we will implement it across the country," he stated.

Reacting to the Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Uttarakhand from today, Congress MP Kumari Selja took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the BJP-led Uttarakhand government saying the government tries to divide people and the UCC is a part of that.

"People's rights should not be snatched away. Everyone is equal, but our constitution also talks about protecting the rights of everyone. This government tries to divide people and this is also a part of that," Selja told ANI.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that if the need arises Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code will be challenged in the courts. His statements came as the UCC came into force in Uttarakhand today.

"Let it happen. Let them implement it today. After that, we will see," Khurshid told reporters.

"I too have a house in Uttarakhand, will it be applicable to me too? It also says that it will be applicable to those who are residents of Uttarakhand, regardless of wherever they live. So, how far will UCC follow them? What they have done and with what thinking they have done this - we don't understand it...If there is something in it that needs to be discussed, we will do it. If needed, we will challenge it in court," he added.

Congress' ally in the INDIA block however has backed the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "Uniform Civil Code is a good thing. It provides uniform rights to all citizens. This does not create any discrimination among religions...The law in the country should run in accordance with the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. So, we feel that people should take more interest in UCC. We will have to understand that UCC is not against anyone. We don't think that there should be any controversy over UCC. It should not be linked to caste or religion...We welcome it."

He also clarified that the UCC is not against any particular community, but rather aims to provide a uniform set of laws for all.

On UCC being implemented in Uttarakhand, CPIM leader Brina Karat also responded and said, "It is neither uniform nor is it civil. It's the most uncivil code. It is against the constitutional understanding under Article 44 of the Directive Principles, which says it is the union government which has the responsibility. Once every state is given the right, it is no longer uniform but is determined by the state government."

"The bill has nothing to do with the protection of women's rights and everything to do with the narrow political agenda of the BJP-RSS. Why are tribal women kept out of it? It takes away many existing rights that women have," said Karat.

Under this, marriage can be solemnised only between those parties, none of whom has a living spouse, both are mentally capable of giving legal permission, the man should have completed at least 21 years of age and the woman 18 years of age and they should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships.

Marriage rituals can be performed in any form under religious customs or legal provisions, but it is mandatory to register marriages taking place after the implementation of the Act within 60 days.

Marriages solemnised before March 26, 2010, or outside the state of Uttarakhand, where both the parties have been living together since then and fulfil all the legal eligibility criteria, can (although it is not mandatory) get registered within six months of the coming into force of the Act, said an official statement by the government.

Similarly, the work of acceptance and acknowledgement of marriage registration is also required to be completed promptly. After receiving the application, the sub-registrar has to make an appropriate decision within 15 days.

Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code marks a significant step toward streamlining personal laws and promoting equality in the state. (ANI)