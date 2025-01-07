Uttarakhand Health DG Urges Caution Over HMPV Virus: No Cause for Panic Amid National Cases

Dehradun: Sunita Tamta, Director of Uttarakhand Medical Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday emphasized the importance of following health precautions and staying vigilant for high-risk groups like children and the elderly amid recent cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Tamta pointed out that the HMPV is a virus similar to any other flu.

"But those at high risk, such as children and the elderly, need to be cautious during this time, as it can affect them if precautions are not taken. My main appeal is that there is no need to panic, but caution should definitely be increased. If anyone experiences flu-like symptoms, they should maintain distance, use a handkerchief while coughing, and pay special attention to their diet. If symptoms occur, follow medical advice and take the necessary medication," she said.

"I have also issued guidelines for all hospitals to ensure that beds, oxygen plants, and ICUs are kept up to date. Everyone has been instructed to exercise caution," Tamta added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the present situation of respiratory illnesses in the country and the status of public health measures for its management.

During the meeting, she reassured that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 200.Health Secretary Srivastava also advised the state governments to strengthen awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures. States have also been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance.

Five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India, of which two were found in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasised that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat.

Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.

In a video statement, the health minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001... HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda said.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)