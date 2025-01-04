logo
Virudhunagar Tragedy: 6 Dead in Firecracker Factory Explosion, Collector Orders Detailed Probe

🏷 Tamil Nadu
Jan 04, 2025, 12:04 PM
Virudhunagar: After six people died in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan said on Saturday that a detailed investigation has been ordered and the hunt is on nab the owner.

"Six people have died and we have ordered a very detailed investigation. Based on the investigation report, we will take further action. One person is seriously injured. A case has been registered against the owner and the foreman under the relevant sections. We are searching for both of them," Virudhunagar District Collector said.

Earlier on January 2, a fire broke out in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram.

The fire broke out in the administrative wing on the second floor, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is said to be an electrical leakage.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G Sandish rushed to the hospital and carried out rescue work. (ANI)

