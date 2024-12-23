Jaipur Fire Tragedy: Vasundhara Raje Visits Injured, Hanuman Beniwal Demands CBI Probe

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister and BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje, on Monday, visited those hospitalised in the December 20 fire incident in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. Raje also commended the efforts of the medical team.

On Friday a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. The fire caused by the collision spread rapidly and engulfed many other vehicles in the flames.

Following the tragic incident, Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur reported 13 fatalities, while 23 patients are currently receiving treatment. Hospital officials revealed that eight of the injured sustained burns exceeding 50 per cent and three of them remain on ventilators.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vasundhara Raje stated, "We enquired about the condition of the injured who are undergoing treatment at hospitals and interacted with their family members to see if we can do something for them... it is a very horrible accident. I want to thank the doctors and attendants."

Dr. Deepak Maheshari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed, "Twenty-three patients are currently undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where three patients are on ventilators. Eight patients have burns exceeding 50 per cent and their treatment is ongoing. It is worth noting that 13 people have died in the accident so far, of which 11 have been identified."

Dr. RK Jain, Head of the Burn Ward Department at SMS Hospital, provided further details, stating, "Among the 23 patients admitted, three are on ventilators, and the rest are also critically ill. Patients have burns ranging from 35 per cent to 60 per cent. However, some with lower percentages are in comparatively better condition."

He added that four to five patients showed improvement and are expected to be discharged soon, with plans for follow-up care for the more critical cases.

Jain also highlighted an innovative treatment effort, saying, "For two patients with burns covering sixty per cent of their bodies, we performed cadaveric skin transplants in the operating theatre. This procedure aims to increase their chances of survival and reduce the risk of infection."

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal also visited the SMS Hospital. "The accident is sad and emphasises the need for preventive measures to avoid such tragedies. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident, alleging an increase in such cases since the BJP government came to power," he said.

Beniwal also announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the hospital's burn ward from his MP quota, adding that the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) would take to the streets to protest against the current system.

Commenting on the uproar in Parliament and allegations against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Beniwal said that the BJP and Congress continue to engage in political gamesmanship. He also criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan, calling its first year in office a failure, citing the recent tragic accident as an example. (ANI)