Punjab CM Mann condemns attack on Badal orders thorough probe

Mohali (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal and ordered a thorough probe into the assassination attempt.

This development comes following an assassination attempt on Badal this morning at the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was performing penance under the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

According to the Punjab CMO, the attacker identified as Narain Singh Chaura was immediately arrested by the police. The former deputy CM Badal was not hurt.'

Punjab CM Mann, addressing the press, said that he is in constant touch with the Director General of Police and "will not allow such conspiracies" in the state.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Due to the alertness of Punjab Police personnel, a big incident was averted. The accused was arrested on the spot. I am in touch with senior officials in the Police and the DGP. I have ordered them to conduct a thorough probe into the incident. Very soon, the motive behind the attack will be known. We will not allow such conspiracies which aim to defame the state to be successful." Mann said.

Condemning the attack, Mann informed that 175 Police personnel have been deployed in Amritsar. He assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty people.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal. 175 Police personnel have been deployed in Amritsar. An strict and unbiased investigation will be conducted and those found guilty will be punished."

Meanwhile, Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla said that the attacker identified as Narain Singh Chaura has more than 21 criminal cases registered against him.

"This person has been arrested and he has a previous criminal background. There are more than 21 cases registered against him. Police is interrogating him and questioning him. So, as and when we get to know about more facts, we will share with you," he said.

During the attempted assassination, Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht Board for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Badal was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, who announced religious punishment for him. Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017, Badal is doing 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and bathrooms - at the Golden Temple. The Akal Takht issued the punishments for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. (ANI)