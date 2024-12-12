Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Supports 'One Nation, One Election' for Unified Development

Puri (Odisha): After the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his full support, stating that development work halts when Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are not held simultaneously.

The Chief Minister also visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, to offer prayers.

Speaking to the media, he said, "This should happen... Like simultaneous elections were held in Odisha. When Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are not held together, development work stops. That is why the Prime Minister wants this to happen. We fully support 'One Nation, One Election.'"

He further added, "It has to be passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority, and the Prime Minister will definitely make it happen."

Following the Union Cabinet's approval, a comprehensive bill is expected to be introduced, paving the way for unified elections across the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the need for consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, noting that the issue transcends political interests and benefits the nation as a whole.

Addressing the media, Kovind, who chairs the committee on the matter, said, "The Central government will have to build consensus. This issue is not in the interest of any particular party but the nation. 'One Nation, One Election' will be a game-changer--not just my opinion but also that of economists, who believe its implementation could boost the country's GDP by 1-1.5 per cent."

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. (ANI)