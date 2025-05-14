Celina Jaitly explains the significance of Sindoor to her half-Indian, half-Austrian kids

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt moment with her half-Indian, half-Austrian children, explaining the cultural significance of sindoor.

In her latest post on Instagram, the 'No Entry' actress took the opportunity to teach her kids about an important tradition from her Indian heritage, bridging the gap between their diverse backgrounds. Sharing a photo with her kids, Celina wrote, “#sindoor - “Mama, was ist das Rote auf deiner Stirn?” (Mama, what is that red thing on your forehead?) They asked me in German, their eyes full of curiosity when they saw me wearing SINDOOR during Puja. I told them it’s not just a mark; it’s a sacred symbol of love, commitment, and the eternal bond of marriage for a #hindu woman. They were fascinated, and the youngest would even feel sad when I didn’t wear it daily.”

“Seeing my half-Indian, half-Austrian children embrace their roots with such wonder makes me realize our cultural heritage is not just tradition, it’s a living legacy. In today’s fast-changing world, I feel an even greater urgency to keep that legacy alive, to wear our symbols proudly, share our stories, and let our children carry the vibrant colors of their identity into the future,” she added.

Celina went on to mention, “Funny how the things I once took for granted visiting a temple, wearing Indian clothes, the aroma of home-cooked Indian food, and the countless little rituals are now the things I miss the most. These simple moments hold the heartbeat of my culture, and I’m holding them closer than ever before.”

Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. In March 2012, the couple joyfully welcomed their first set of twin sons, Winston and Viraaj. Later, in 2017, they were blessed with another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur. Tragically, Celina experienced the heartbreaking loss of her newborn twin, Shamsher, in 2017.

--IANS

ps/