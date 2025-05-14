SRK visits ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ’ musical rehearsals in London

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the London rehearsal room of “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ” musical by Aditya Chopra.

Jena Pandya, who is playing Simran in the musical, said: “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show.”

She added: “Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage.”

The stage adaptation of the beloved 1995 Hindi romantic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which SRK starred as Raj and Kajol as Simran, is set to make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21.

“Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” is set in the UK and India and is being directed by Aditya Chopra.

Ashley Day, who essays Rog, shared that when SRK arrived in the rehearsal room and met the full company, “it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us—special in a way that didn’t need words.”

“Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project—beloved by millions—being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more!”

He added: “The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”

Music duo and composers Vishal and Sheykhar also spoke about meeting Shah Rukh Khan.

Vishal said, “Having Shah Rukh visit our workshop was an amazingly positive experience for all of us. Raj met Rog, so to speak! What a wonderful moment in time. Of course, crucially for us, he loved the songs, the voices and the energy of the performances!”

“He met and engaged with every single person after watching the rehearsals and even re-lived his musical-theatre experiences from his early days. It’s safe to say our cast and ensemble will always treasure their time with him.”

Sheykhar added that SRK’s visit on the sets of “Come Fall In Love” was a surprise that he thinks the entire cast and crew will cherish forever.

“ His aura and sheer presence aside, meeting the original ‘Raj’ was an absolute delight for all of them. Theatre holds a very special place for Mr Shah Rukh Khan as his career began there and every member of the cast and crew could feel his pure love for theatre and the craft.”

Sheykhar added: “The experience of meeting him and interacting with him is a moment that will be etched in their hearts forever.”

“Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” makes its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29 and runs until June 21.

The creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjian, choreography by Rob Ashford, co-choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant, scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Akhila Krishnan, musical supervision and arrangements by Ted Arthur and musical direction by Benjamin Holder. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

