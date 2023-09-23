Ram Nath Kovind
J·Sep 23, 2023, 05:18 pm
Simultaneous poll panel to invite political parties, Law Commission for views on synchronised polls
J·Sep 16, 2023, 01:33 pm
First meeting of 'one nation, one election' to be held on Sep 23
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:57 am
"INDIA, that is Bharat, a Union of States..." Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'One Nation, One election'
J·Sep 02, 2023, 06:21 pm
Govt notifies 8-member Kovind panel; will examine holding simultaneous polls to LS, assemblies, local bodies
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rs 2.5L Pension, Lutyen's Bungalow For Kovind
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Former president Kovind moves to new home at 12 Janpath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Vice President hosts President Kovind over lunch
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Parliamentarians to bid farewell to Kovind
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Constitutional provisions, values being openly violated: Yashwant Sinha
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Different ideologies of govt, Opposition shouldn't turn into animosity: Kovind
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prez addresses Special Session of both houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Kovind arrives in Lucknow
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Teachings of Kabir Das relevant even today: Kovind
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Kovind To Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple On June 5
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Kovind to visit MP from May 27 to 29
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi municipalities to be formally merged on May 22
