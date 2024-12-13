Karnataka LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Backs 'One Nation, One Election,' Questions Opposition Protest

Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday expressed support for the 'One Nation, One Election' and questioned the opposition's protests against the proposal.

Narayanaswamy said that 'One Nation, One Election' will ease the government's financial burden and reduce election costs, urging everyone to support the initiative.

Speaking to ANI, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "Why are they (opposition) protesting (One Nation One Election)? Indira Gandhi was also doing the same. One Nation One Election will not put a burden on the government treasury. Election matters have also become very expensive now, One Nation One Election is the most important to control these things. Everyone should support this move"

The 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.

Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)