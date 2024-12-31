Arjun Ram Meghwal on ‘One Nation One Election’: Practical, Federal Structure Intact

New Delhi: Affirming the government's commitment to 'One Nation One Election', Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the proposal is "practical and important" and will be discussed from the start of the new year with the first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to take place on January 8.

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal said the proposal for simultaneous elections to assemblies and Lok Sabha has been discussed for quite some time and is not against the federal structure.

He emphasized that the proposal would not infringe upon the rights of voters or states.

A joint committee of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been formed to examine the bills relating to 'One Nation, One Election' which were introduced in Lok Sabha during Parliament's winter session.

Meghwal said the first meeting of the joint committee on One Nation, One Election will be held on January 8.

"The issue will be there from the start of the year. It is not new," he said, adding that it has been mentioned since 1983 and several parliamentary standing committees have talked about it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes decisions and takes them in the interest of the country. He thought it is such a decision. When he became PM in his second term in 2029, he called an all-party meeting (on One Nation, One Election), which was attended by party presidents and senior leaders...," he said.

The Law Minister said that the High Level Committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind recommended simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies and these recommendations were approved by the cabinet after which a bill came to the Parliament.

"Several steps have been taken. It is practical and it will not harm the federal structure. It will not take away the rights of the voters or the states. The process will be carried out according the Article 368 of the Constitution. It will be done as per union list, state list, concurrent list," Meghwal said.

Asked about the opposition of some political parties to the proposal, Meghwal said "they also want this".

He said there were simultaneous polls from 1952 till 1966 and the cycle broke in 1971 as elections were held early and Article 370 was repeatedly used.

"Political parties also want this and people also want this...political parties will keep their view, there is no harm to any political party," he said, answering a query.

He said voters are mature and make a choice while casting votes.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Left parties are among parties strongly opposed to 'One Nation, One Election' move of the government.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 -- were introduced by Meghwal in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Cabinet had in September this year accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The panel had recommendations for implementing simultaneous elections in two phases.

It said that in the first phase, elections should be conducted for Lok Sabha and Assembly simultaneously.

The second phase will involve conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.

The panel had recommended a common electoral roll for all elections. —ANI